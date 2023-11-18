HappeningNow: Lots to do at the Riverton fairgrounds!

(Riverton, WY) – The 50th Annual Arts in Action Winter Art Fair is in full swing at the Riverton fairgrounds, right now until 3:00 PM.

This unique fair showcases handmade items from local and regional artists and makers. Shoppers will enjoy a wonderful variety of products, including visual art, pottery, leather craft, wood and metal art, jewelry, apparel for all ages, soy candles, crocheted items, crystal potions, sublimation, night lights, Christmas ornaments, sandblasted stone art, glass art, jewelry, painted gourds, spoons, pottery, stained glass, mixed media art, fudge, jams, syrup, pickles, granola, peanut brittle, baked goods, and many more items. h/t Carol Harper, County 10

There is also a craft fair going on in Heritage Hall, and the Farmers Market will be there until 11:00 AM.

