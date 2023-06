Editor’s Note: The movie in the park has been cancelled!

(Riverton, WY) – Head over to Riverton’s City Park to catch live music tonight, June 17.

Sugarbeats Entertainment brings you Lauren Frihauf from 5-6 pm, Megan Burtt from 6-7 pm and Carolyn Wonderland from 7-8:30 pm.

