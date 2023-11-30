More

    #HappeningNow: Festival of Trees Family Night 2023

    Amanda Fehring
    Kiddos getting ready to decorate cookies (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

    (Riverton, WY) – The Community Entry Service’s Festival of Trees Family Night is happening now until 8 p.m. at the Fremont Center in Riverton.

    Attendees can warm up with a delicious bowl of soup, write a letter to Santa, enjoy cotton candy, and decorate cookies. There is also face painting and a cakewalk. Pictures with Santa are also available by Shelle Anderson Photography (please note that there is a charge for these photos).

    Bring your family and friends for an evening of free festive activities.

    This event is free to enjoy thanks to the following sponsors: L & L Production, County Title, Hi Mountain Seasonings, Shane Lesher Processing and Justin Clyde Consulting.

