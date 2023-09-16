Happening Now: Girl Scouts’ Mobile STEM van in Riverton this morning

(Riverton, WY) The Girls Scouts’ Mobile STEM Center is touring the states of Montana and Wyoming and has made a stop in Riverton this morning.

The van will be staged in the Riverton City Hall parking lot at 816 N. Federal Blvd from 10:00 a.m. to 12 Noon. Meet “Ana Tomy”, color with some stencils with 3D pens, and learn more about the STEM van and local Girl Scouts. Girls ages 8 to 18 who stop by this morning can sign up for a free, one-year Girl Scout membership.

“The whole idea behind it is because our entire council…all of Montana and Wyoming…is 245,000 square miles,” said STEM Program Specialist Jess Carley. “We wanted to make STEM much more accessible to places where it might be not be accessible…so we put it on wheels and go around to communities and we do programming and outreach.”

For more information, visit the Girl Scouts of Montana & Wyoming website and Facebook page. h/t Carol Harper, County 10