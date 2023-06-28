Handbooks, change order and more approved by Riverton School Board Tuesday

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees met tonight, June 27, for their regular meeting. They took action on the following items, which they approved unanimously.

The Board approved the Elementary School Student Handbook and the RMS Student Handbook for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Board approved Change Order No. 1 with Air Innovations in the amount of $3,480.66 for the Career Center Dust Collection Project. The change order includes the relocation of existing and additional safety shut-off switches at all doors that exit the woodshop. Adding 30 days of additional time for the substantial completion due to electrical components ship dates have changed. The new completion date will be September 10, 2023.

Advertisement

The lease agreement amount for the 2023-2024 school year for the Fremont County Board of Cooperative Educational Services office in Rendezvous Elementary School is $2,223.41 was approved.

The Board adopted amended Policy 5340 “Hours (Classified Staff)”; Policy 3075 “School Properties Disposal”; Administrative Regulation 3075-R “School Property Disposal”; Policy 3065 “Expense Reimbursements”; Administrative Regulation 3065-R “Expense Reimbursements”; Policy 3060 “Inventories and Property Management”; Administrative Regulation 3060-R “Inventory – Equipment, Furniture and Real Property”; Policy 3045 “Bonded Employees and Officers” on first reading.

Per her request, the Board rescinded the contract offered to Aubrie Stenerson as an RHS Physical Education Teacher for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Board accepted the resignation of Rendezvous 4th Grade Teacher Linda Smith effective June 21, 2023, contingent on hiring a suitable replacement as per board policy.

Advertisement

The Board will offer a contract to Kelsey Giorgis as an RHS Physical Education Teacher for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Board declared four Dell Laptops as surplus.