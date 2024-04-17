Hageman to host a town hall meeting in Dubois on April 24

(Washington, DC) – Today, Congresswoman Harriet Hageman announced that she will host 4 town hall meetings in Carbon, Fremont, Washakie, and Hot Springs Counties, between April 23 and 27. These events will mark the completion of 12 town halls this year and 35 since being sworn-in to Congress.

“I promised to host a town hall in every county, every year, and I am continuing to honor that promise in 2024, just as I did in 2023. With the first quarter of the year now past, there are many issues to discuss, including the Biden border crisis, FISA reauthorization, government overreach, the status of foreign aid for Israel and Ukraine, what we can expect from Congress for the remainder of 2024, and the many bills that I have introduced or had passed in the House of Representatives. It is important to hear ideas, feedback, and questions from my constituents. I look forward to visiting with everyone and updating Wyomingites on what we have done and the votes I have taken,” said Hageman.

The town hall will be held at the following time and location:

Wednesday, April 24: Fremont County Town Hall

6:30 – 7:30 p.m., National Museum of Military Vehicles, 6419 US 26, Dubois

Representative Hageman will begin with a recap of the latest developments in Congress, with audience Q & A to follow.