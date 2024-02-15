‘Great service, great food, great people’: Lander City Council approves restaurant liquor license for El Vaquero 2

Fremont County is getting another El Vaquero restaurant – this time in Lander.

The Lander City Council approved a new restaurant liquor license for the business during a regular meeting Tuesday.

El Vaquero 2 Mexican Grill & Cantina will be located at 720 E. Main St. in Lander, according to the liquor license application.

Advertisement

“It’s exciting to see another restaurant apply to be in that space,” Councilmember Julia Stuble said this week.

The new El Vaquero is scheduled to open later this month, local realtor George Piplica said, commending the business owners for “really investing in” Fremont County.

“It’s pretty much family run, (and) they’re very skilled,” he said. “They’ve been training from Riverton to open this one. …

“You’ll get great service, great food, and great people.”

Advertisement

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.