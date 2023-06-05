Great beer deserves great food! Lander Brewfest to feature popular Wyoming food trucks

(Lander, WY) – Now in its third decade of promoting Wyoming’s independent craft brewers, this weekend’s Lander Brewfest is also dedicated to making sure Brewfest attendees can pair great Wyoming food with all that great Wyoming beer.



Local favorite Bunk’s BBQ out of Riverton will be serving up their famous brisket, pulled pork, smoked mac & cheese, and more. Also based out of Riverton, Gary’s Rojo o Verde will have on hand his famous New Mexico-style red and green Mexican fare. Coming down from Thermopolis, the wildly popular Wing It Food Truck will feature — what else? — chicken wings with seven kinds of sauces as well as their special fries. Mima’s Texas Style Brisket Tacos will be returning from Saratoga, and rounding out the food offerings will be the Kiwanis Club of Lander, who’ll be cooking up good ol’ hot dogs and hamburgers.

For those wishing to avoid the ticket lines on the days of the festival, online purchase of one-day and weekend passes is available. One-day passes are $50, and weekend passes are $75. The event will be hosted on June 9 and 10 on the grounds of the Fremont County Pioneer Museum and Museum of the American West located at 1443 W Main Street in Lander.

Tickets to the June 10th Golf with the Brewers 9-hole Scramble are also available. The casual, crowd-free experience with the brewers and their craft will take place at 9:00 a.m. at the Lande Golf Course.

A special thank you to all our sponsors!

For links to our sponsor’s sites, click here.