More

    Governor announces task force members for America’s 250th anniversary celebration

    Press Release
    Press Release
    h/t Office of Governor Gordon

    (Cheyenne, WY) – Governor Mark Gordon has announced the members of the Wyoming Semiquincentennial Planning Task Force. Created by Executive Order, the task force will make recommendations on the planning of projects, events and activities to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the founding of the United States. 

    The Governor has named the following individuals to the Task Force:

    Senator Wendy Schuler and Representative Sandy Newsome, Co-Chairmen, Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee

    Advertisement

    Justice Kari Gray, Wyoming Supreme Court

    Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder (or designee)

    Councilwoman Teresa His Chase, Northern Arapaho Business Council 

    Designee from Eastern Shoshone Business Council 

    Advertisement

    Nick Neylon, Deputy Director, Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources

    Diane Shober, Director, Wyoming Office of Tourism

    Dr. Paul Flesher, Director, University of Wyoming American Heritage Center

    Advertisement

    Greg Blikre, Wyoming Community College Commission

    Cindy Brown, President, Wyoming Historical Society Executive Committee

    Kevin Voyles, Wyoming Arts Council Board of Directors

    Advertisement

    Joanna Kail, Chief Executive Officer, Wyoming PBS

    Shawn Reese, Executive Director and CEO, Wyoming Humanities Council

    Rebecca West, Executive Director, Buffalo Bill Center of the West

    “I want to thank all those who expressed an interest in the planning to commemorate this important anniversary,” Governor Gordon said. “Wyoming is a patriotic state. This celebration is certain to reflect our enthusiasm for the fundamental values our country was founded on.”

    The Task Force created by the Executive Order (EO) will prepare proposals for projects, events and activities that will occur as part of the celebration in 2026. There will be opportunities for the public to engage with the task force and provide suggestions as they develop their recommendations.  The EO does not authorize the Task Force to expend or obligate funds, unless those funds are specifically appropriated by the Legislature in a future session.

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.