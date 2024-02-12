Golden Buffalo unveils world’s first buffalo cut diamond

(Riverton, WY) – Golden Buffalo Fine Jewelry in Riverton brought together former owners, community members, Riverton Mayor Tim Hancock, and Senator Tim Salazar for a special event on Friday, Feb. 9.

They unveiled the first-ever buffalo-cut lab-grown diamond. Diamond under magnification and lights (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

According to Golden Buffalo co-owner Kip Post, there is only one other logo-cut diamond in the world. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ mother has a logo cut diamond in the shape of an arrowhead.

What’s next?

They expect a yellow diamond buffalo at the Golden Buffalo the same size. Then, they will discuss different sizes and production times with the company they are working with out of New York, Shah Luxury.

“We have different ideas right now about what to do with this,” shared Janet Winslow, co-owner of Golden Buffalo, about the diamond. “Now, if somebody wants to come in, buy it, and they make the design. Cool. But for us, like Fred, he has an idea of what he’d like to do. And Rachel and I have a different idea of what we’d like to do.”

It’s unclear what they will be doing with this 1.99-carat diamond, but I’m sure it will be quite creative. Janet & Rachel unveil the diamond. (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

‘Blood of endurance’

This local jewelry store has been in business for 27 years, shared Golden Buffalo sales manager Rachelle Doebele.

“The idea of the buffalo is we live in Wyoming. We know at one point that the American bison almost went extinct because they were overhunted and all of that stuff. But loads of people, different programs, and organizations (and) donations came together, and we brought the bison population back up, and now we have the largest free-roaming herd in Wyoming in Yellowstone National Park. So it’s just a story of endurance, and I think it marks what it means to be someone living in Wyoming. We all have that spirit of endurance, even in kind of a comical way. Last year, our winter was so crazy, and you know, we had to shovel snow every day, and our pipes were freezing and all of that stuff, but we couldn’t get through it without the help of our neighbors. But we also just have that strong Wyoming blood. Blood of endurance.”

They have three main styles of their trademarked design: the Queen, which is flat; the Monarch, which is 3D; and the Silhouette. They also launched a new design in June called the Legacy.

You can learn more about Golden Buffalo Fine Jewelry by clicking here.

