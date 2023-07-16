Gas Hills cleanup planned for July 22; community help needed

(Riverton, WY) – Levon Jaure with the Native American Church of the Ghost Dancers has been busy cleaning up areas across Fremont County, including Government Draw and the Tonkin Stadium area. Now, he has planned a cleanup in Gas Hills for Saturday, July 22 as part of their “Clean Bodies, Clean Lands” initiative.

They are going to be meeting at “Hole in the Rock” on Gas Hills Road at 8 am. When leaving Riverton headed south on Federal, take a left onto Gas Hills Road, once you’ve reached the fork you go left and stay on Gas Hills Road for 1.7 miles. It is the first rock formation on the left.

Nitrile gloves, trash bags, and cereal bars will be provided. Those wishing to participate can feel free to show up anytime between 8 am and 12 pm.

Advertisement

“We will be working for just around 4 hours,” Jaure said. “We’re going to attempt to move between two and four thousand pounds of larger items that day plus one vehicle.

“For those of you who wish to help but can’t make it, we can use charitable contributions for gas and dump fees.”

Contributions are tax-deductible since this is a nonprofit.

“I’ll give you a receipt with the EIN number for anything contributed,” Jaure continued.

Advertisement

Jaure is also in search of a winch to pull a vehicle up onto a trailer. While nitrile gloves are provided, heavier gloves are recommended for this cleanup, so bring your own if you have them.

“Also if you can make it and have a truck and trailer please feel free to bring it. It’ll need straps. I have 3 rachet straps and one large tarp to properly secure loads personally, but we may need more.”

Those wishing to contribute to this effort or if you have questions, feel free to reach out to Jaure at [email protected] or 307-340-8915.

Advertisement

h/t Levon Jaure