Clean Lands, Clean Bodies event in Riverton City Park today

(Riverton, WY) – Head to Riverton City Park today, September 16, to hear from the Bureau of Land Management and CAST starting at 11:30 a.m. as part of the Clean Lands and Clean Bodies event organized by Levon Jaure.

Bunks BBQ will be serving up delicious pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw and a drink for a suggested donation of $5 starting at 11 a.m. and going until 1 p.m.

This is a community event, and all are welcome to attend.

BLM will provide information about illegal dumping on public lands, and the impacts it has on the ecology.

CAST will be speaking about the impacts of the narcotic issue on our Fremont County communities and families, how to seek and find help for yourself or a loved one and what to do if you find someone overdosed on the street.