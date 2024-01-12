More

    Gannett Peak Elementary Students of the week: Jaylene Strickland & Quinn Conine

    Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

    Jaylene Strickland, a first grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s K/1 Kid of the Week. Jaylene comes to the library with a smile on her face and a desire to learn.  She wants to do her best and is very intentional about completing her work as well as she can.  I can count on her to be a safe, responsible, and respectful example to her classmates.

    Quinn Conine, a third grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s 2/3 Kid of the Week. Quinn always has a smile on her face and a positive attitude! When faced with a challenge, she works hard and never lets a setback stop her. She perseveres while encouraging those around her to do the same.

