Gannett Peak Elementary Students of the week: Jaylene Strickland & Quinn Conine

Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Jaylene Strickland, a first grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s K/1 Kid of the Week. Jaylene comes to the library with a smile on her face and a desire to learn. She wants to do her best and is very intentional about completing her work as well as she can. I can count on her to be a safe, responsible, and respectful example to her classmates.

Quinn Conine, a third grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s 2/3 Kid of the Week. Quinn always has a smile on her face and a positive attitude! When faced with a challenge, she works hard and never lets a setback stop her. She perseveres while encouraging those around her to do the same.

