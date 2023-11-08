More

    Game and Fish to host public meeting in Lander for black bear, fur dealer and antler collection regulations

    Press Release
    WGFD Lander Regional Office (County 10)

    (Lander, WY) – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened public comment and is holding a public meeting to gather public input on:

    • Chapter 3, Black Bear Hunting Seasons
    • Chapter 30, Regulation Governing Fur Dealers
    • Chapter 61, Collection of Shed Antlers and Horns

    One of the eight meetings across the state will be held in Lander at the Game and Fish Regional Office at 260 Buena Vista Dr. on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. 

    To view copies of the proposed regulations and statements of reason, or to submit online comments, visit the Game and Fish website at wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/Public-Meetings

    In addition to comments provided at the meeting, the public can send written comments to: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Attn: Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604. Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Dec. 4.

    Comments will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission for consideration before their January 2024 meeting in Cheyenne.

    The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting your nearest Game and Fish office.

