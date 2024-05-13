Lander VFW Post 954 & Auxiliary gets a mural facelift

(Lander, WY) – After a two year process, the Lander VFW Post 954 & Auxiliary officially got a facelift this past weekend on Saturday, May 11, with the unveiling of three new murals that will be on display outside of the Hall. h/t Vince Tropea, County, 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County, 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County, 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County, 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County, 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County, 10



Back in 2022, the VFW held a contest where applicants got to pitch mural ideas that fell under the theme of “military or patriotism.”

At the time, Anna Grumbine was announced as the 1st place winner, with Aiyana Perez in 2nd and Isabella Wesaw in 3rd.

Since then, the artists had to transfer their ideas drawn on paper to paintings done on mobile platforms, which will be on display at the VFW and will move to other locations down the line.

At the official unveiling, the only artist in attendance was Wesaw, now a 7th grader at Lander Middle School, who said that “it really felt good” to see her artwork on display, and that she “wasn’t expecting it at all.”

Ever the self-effacing artist, Wesaw said that after seeing her work two years later, she feels that she could have “improved a lot,” but as organizer Forrest Parker reminded her in the moment, “You were just 10-years-old when you did that!”

Organizers were unable to make contact with Grumbine, but Perez shared the following with County 10 about the honor:

“Kickstarting my adoration for public art, this mural holds a special place in my heart. Beyond thankful for the support I receive from the community and extremely grateful to live in a town so fully embraced in the arts. Within the murals that I create, the goal is to raise cultural and historical awareness, providing a visual mechanism for understanding other perspectives, reinforcing social connectivity with others. Currently working out of my studio space located in downtown Lander, Sage Brush Studio is committed to cultural awareness through public art, building my portfolio as an individual and helping others interested in public art do the same.”

In addition to thanking Eagle Bronze for weather sealing the murals and Wyoming Windows for transporting them, organizers also teased that they plan on continuing the contest in years to come.