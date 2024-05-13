FCSD #1 holds inaugural ‘Adaptive PE Field Day’

(Lander, WY) – To close out the school year on an inclusive, fun-filled note for differently-abled students, Fremont County School District #1 held its first ever “Adaptive PE Field Day” at Pathfinder High School.

Just like field days held at schools across the country during that last days of the school year before summer starts, the adaptive field day at Pathfinder provided students the chance to play games and take a much needed break from the books.

Bo Red Bow is the Adaptive PE teacher for FCSD #1 (and the Lifetime Sports teacher for Pathfinder), which means he instructs/plans specialized physical education for students with special needs.

“These are students who can’t participate in general PE classes because of safety concerns, and because they won’t have as much success,” Red Bow explained, which is why the adaptive field day was developed.

Students got to take part in games/events like volleyball, BenjiBall (an adaptive form of indoor/outdoor baseball), bowling, fishing, archery, horseshoes, golf and much more, all of which utilized an adaptive model that ensured kids of all skill levels got to participate. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 BenjiBall. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 Snagged line; happens to the best of us! h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10



“I want to throw a huge shout to the LOR Foundation,” Red Bow added, and explained that not only did they help with the grant that was used to pay for most all of the equipment/resources pictured above, they even paid for the field day lunch.

Red Bow also wanted to give another shout out to all of the Pathfinder staff and elementary life skills teachers who helped facilitate the event as well.

Red Bow shared that he was most excited for their hover bowling setup and a reaction based drill utilizing something called BlazePods.

Unfortunately County 10 couldn’t stay to witness these events, but there is always next year, as Red Bow commented that they are already looking forward to making next year’s field day “bigger and better.”