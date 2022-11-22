Gamble’s is giving back to those in need this holiday season

Hey everybody! It’s Shane over at Gamble’s in Lander.

November means family at my house. We’re looking forward to Thanksgiving and all the little holiday traditions that come with the season. Especially the table.

Gathering around the table, for us, means sharing stories, connecting, building relationships with each other.

It’s listening to Uncle Steve tell that story about the time he outran a bear on his 4-wheeler….for the 346th time…and laugh for the 346th time.

It’s talking through the kid’s problems and hearing their hopes and dreams for life.

It’s hugging Grandma one more time because no one knows if we’ll get another Holiday Season together.

All of it happens around the family table at the holidays. Life slows down a little and we

remember why we’re here – Love. Family. Community.

It’s election season too and we live in a sharply divided time in our Country’s history. The family table and family holiday traditions can bring us together, red, blue, left, right…..

…gathered around the table we’re all just suckers for Mom’s secret gravy recipe. This year, let’s look at all the things that unite us, that build our families and communities up. No matter how different we are, we can only succeed together.

So, I’m inviting everyone to gather around a table this holiday season and share life together.

If you need a new table, we’ve got them at Gamble’s. Right now, all furniture (living room and dining room) is 20% off and if you buy some new furniture in November, I’ll donate a percentage of sales to local non-profits that help people get and stay on their feet: Eagle’s Hope in Riverton and the Care and Share Food Bank here in Lander.

Buying at Gamble’s isn’t the point of this ad…it’s to remind us all that we’re in life together. The Holidays, and holiday traditions gathered around the family table bring MY family together. I hope they can for you too.

Happy Thanksgiving, Fremont County! From all of us over here at Gamble’s.

Remember delivery is always FREE within 30 miles of the store….which INCLUDES Riverton! Turn around – shop in town!