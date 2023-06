(Shoshoni, WY) – The 2nd annual Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights 3-on-3 Tournament has taken over much of Shoshoni this weekend, with over ten courts hosting basketball players from all across the county, surrounding counties, and beyond.

Organizer Jordan Whitener shared they have 101 entries this year, which surpasses last year’s number by 16.

The tournament continues into tomorrow, so head to Shoshoni’s town plaza for some hoops!

h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10