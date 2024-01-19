Friday expected to be last day of recent cold stretch; dry, warmer conditions in store for the weekend

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, some terrain-induced snowfall is in store for the western mountains again today, with light accumulation, but otherwise it looks to be drier conditions over the weekend.

The NWSR also says we have one final day of colder temperatures for Friday, mainly east of the Divide, with highs 10 to 20 degrees below normal in the teens for most. Jeffrey City and Dubois will have highs in the 30’s today.

Lows tonight will be in the single digits for most, with Jeffrey City and Dubois once again a bit warmer in the upper teens and lower 20’s.

