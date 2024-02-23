Fremont Orthopaedics adds Orthopaedic Surgeon Matthew Mitchell, MD to their team

We are excited to announce that Dr. Matthew Mitchell will be joining Dr. Ben Francisco and Dr. Cory Lamblin in offering local orthopaedic surgery treatment to Fremont County! Dr. Mitchell is a board-certified, and fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeon who sees patients of all ages for trauma and general orthopaedic care.

He offers surgical and non-surgical treatment options for foot, ankle, hand, and knee conditions with a personalized approach to patient care. Dr. Mitchell has extensive experience in ligament reconstruction, knee replacement, cartilage transplantation, bone lengthening, and ultrasound-guided injections. Dr. Mitchell enjoys working with patients to develop a customized treatment plan that meets their individual needs.

We are especially excited that Dr. Mitchell will offer enhanced foot and ankle care at Fremont Orthopaedics, seeing patients for:

• Traumatic injuries of the foot and ankle

• Stress fractures of the foot

• Ankle joint pain and ankle instability

• Achilles tendinitis and Achilles rupture

• Morton’s neuromas and ganglion cysts

• Bunions and hammertoes

• Plantar fasciitis

Although Dr. Mitchell is new to practicing in Fremont County, he has been practicing in Wyoming for several years, most recently at Casper Orthopaedics. We are thrilled to have him join our team and begin seeing patients at our Lander and Riverton offices.

Please call 307.332.9720 to schedule an appointment. Referrals are generally not required. Fremont Orthopaedics offers onsite digital x-ray imaging to streamline the diagnostic process and enhance treatment planning. We strive to make quality care accessible and convenient for all our patients.

To learn more about Dr. Mitchell or any of our other orthopaedic specialists, please visit our website at www.fremontorthodocs.com.