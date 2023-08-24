Fremont County volleyball scoreboard

(Fremont County, WY) – The first week of Wyoming high school volleyball is here and many Fremont County teams will be busy! Lander is hosting a tournament and Riverton will be on the road to a large Cheyenne event.
(Note: The Lander Invite will have multiple locations for the tournament. AUX means matches will be played at the Auxiliary gym at LVHS. LMS means matches at Lander Middle School. WIHS 1 or WIHS 2 means matches will be played at Wyoming Indian High School court one or court two)
Friday
Lander Invite
- Lander vs Powell 12 p.m. (AUX)
- Wyoming Indian vs Shoshoni 12 p.m. (WIHS 1)
- Shoshoni vs Big Piney (WIHS 2)
- Lander vs Sheridan 3 p.m. (AUX)
- Wyoming Indian vs Big Piney 3 p.m. (WIHS 1)
- Shoshoni vs Wind River 3 p.m. (WIHS 2)
Cheyenne Tournament
- Riverton vs Cheyenne Central 12 p.m.
- Riverton vs Cheyenne East 3 p.m.
North Big Horn Invite Tournament (Rolling schedule after first matches)
- Dubois vs Meeteetse 12 p.m.
- Dubois vs Greybull
Saturday
Lander Invite
- Lander vs Cody 9 a.m. (AUX)
- Wyoming Indian vs Wind River 9 a.m. (WIHS 1)
- Shoshoni vs Big Piney 9 a.m. (WIHS 2)
- Lander vs Big Piney 12 p.m. (AUX)
- Wyoming Indian vs Powell 12 p.m. (WIHS 1)
- Wind River vs Cody 12 p.m. (WIHS 2)
- Shoshoni vs Pinedale 3 p.m. (AUX)
Cheyenne Tournament
- Riverton vs Thunder Basin 9 a.m.
- Riverton vs Cheyenne South 11 a.m.
- Riverton vs Natorna 12 p.m.
North Big Horn Invite Tourament
- Dubois vs Lovell 9 a.m.
- Dubois vs TBD based on pool play
- Dubois vs TBD based on tournament round one play