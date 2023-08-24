Fremont County volleyball scoreboard

(Fremont County, WY) – The first week of Wyoming high school volleyball is here and many Fremont County teams will be busy! Lander is hosting a tournament and Riverton will be on the road to a large Cheyenne event.

(Note: The Lander Invite will have multiple locations for the tournament. AUX means matches will be played at the Auxiliary gym at LVHS. LMS means matches at Lander Middle School. WIHS 1 or WIHS 2 means matches will be played at Wyoming Indian High School court one or court two)

Friday

Lander Invite

Lander vs Powell 12 p.m. (AUX)

Wyoming Indian vs Shoshoni 12 p.m. (WIHS 1)

Shoshoni vs Big Piney (WIHS 2)

Lander vs Sheridan 3 p.m. (AUX)

Wyoming Indian vs Big Piney 3 p.m. (WIHS 1)

Shoshoni vs Wind River 3 p.m. (WIHS 2)

Cheyenne Tournament

Riverton vs Cheyenne Central 12 p.m.

Riverton vs Cheyenne East 3 p.m.

North Big Horn Invite Tournament (Rolling schedule after first matches)

Dubois vs Meeteetse 12 p.m.

Dubois vs Greybull

Saturday

Lander Invite

Lander vs Cody 9 a.m. (AUX)

Wyoming Indian vs Wind River 9 a.m. (WIHS 1)

Shoshoni vs Big Piney 9 a.m. (WIHS 2)

Lander vs Big Piney 12 p.m. (AUX)

Wyoming Indian vs Powell 12 p.m. (WIHS 1)

Wind River vs Cody 12 p.m. (WIHS 2)

Shoshoni vs Pinedale 3 p.m. (AUX)

Cheyenne Tournament

Riverton vs Thunder Basin 9 a.m.

Riverton vs Cheyenne South 11 a.m.

Riverton vs Natorna 12 p.m.

North Big Horn Invite Tourament

Dubois vs Lovell 9 a.m.

Dubois vs TBD based on pool play

Dubois vs TBD based on tournament round one play