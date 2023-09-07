Fremont County volleyball scoreboard Sep 7-9

(Fremont County, WY) – Another week of volleyball is here with the local teams battling each other. Lander and Riverton will have their first of two matches this season starting in Riverton. County 10 will have coverage of the match. You can find the links below to watch the match. Shoshoni, Wind River, and Lander will be at invitations around the state.

County 10 looks forward to providing updates on all local teams all season long thanks to our Fremont Chevrolet scoreboard. If you know any scores that are not updated on this post. Email [email protected].

Thursday

Lander at Riverton 6 p.m.



Friday

Rawlins Invite (Rolling Schedule after first matches)

Lander vs Douglas 12 p.m.

Lander vs Newcastle

Lander vs Powell

Big Horn Invitation Tournament (Rolling schedule after first matches)

Shoshoni vs Big Horn 10 a.m.

Shoshoni vs Upton

Shoshoni vs Burns

Star Valley Invite (Rolling schedule after first matches)

Wind River vs Jackson 3 p.m.

Wind River vs Star Valley

Wind River vs Malad, ID

Ft. Washakie at Dubois 4 p.m.

Saturday

Rawlins Invite

Lander vs TBD based on Friday’s results

Big Horn Invitation Tournament

Shoshoni vs TBD based on Friday’s results

Star Valley Invite

Wind River vs TBD based on Friday’s results

Dubois at Wyoming Indian 12 p.m.