Fremont County volleyball scoreboard Sep 7-9

(Fremont County, WY) – Another week of volleyball is here with the local teams battling each other. Lander and Riverton will have their first of two matches this season starting in Riverton. County 10 will have coverage of the match. You can find the links below to watch the match. Shoshoni, Wind River, and Lander will be at invitations around the state.
County 10 looks forward to providing updates on all local teams all season long thanks to our Fremont Chevrolet scoreboard. If you know any scores that are not updated on this post. Email [email protected].
Thursday
Friday
Rawlins Invite (Rolling Schedule after first matches)
- Lander vs Douglas 12 p.m.
- Lander vs Newcastle
- Lander vs Powell
Big Horn Invitation Tournament (Rolling schedule after first matches)
- Shoshoni vs Big Horn 10 a.m.
- Shoshoni vs Upton
- Shoshoni vs Burns
Star Valley Invite (Rolling schedule after first matches)
- Wind River vs Jackson 3 p.m.
- Wind River vs Star Valley
- Wind River vs Malad, ID
- Ft. Washakie at Dubois 4 p.m.
Saturday
Rawlins Invite
- Lander vs TBD based on Friday’s results
Big Horn Invitation Tournament
- Shoshoni vs TBD based on Friday’s results
Star Valley Invite
- Wind River vs TBD based on Friday’s results
- Dubois at Wyoming Indian 12 p.m.