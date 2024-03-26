Fremont County Soroptimists honor 2024 Live Your Dream Award recipients

(Fremont County, WY) – Soroptimist International of Fremont County (formerly SI Riverton) recently presented $2,000 in Live Your Dream Education and Training Awards for Women to three local women to help improve their financial situation.

First place award of $1,000 was given to a woman who, due to her personal situation, asked that her name not be released. Two additional applicants, Regina Keele and Brittani Loghry, were presented with awards totaling another $1,000.

The recipients have received their checks, and will be recognized at the annual Chocolate Affair on May 11. The three women have overcome daunting challenges and personal hardships to try to live their dreams.

One reference letter reads: “[Her] greatest strength in my eyes is the love and compassion she has towards others, especially other women. She is very much a caretaker…”

Three non-Soroptimists judged the applications based on clearly stated goals, whether the

applicant is motivated to achieve the goals, financial need, applicant has faced hardships and shows resilience, she serves as an inspiration and role model to her dependents, and two references supportive of the applicant.

SI Fremont County is immensely grateful to the three women who spent time and a great deal of sensitivity in making this very hard decision. All the applicants were worthy.

The Live Your Dream award provides women who serve as the primary wage earners for their families with the financial resources to offset costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education or additional skills and training. The award can be used for tuition, books, childcare or any other expenses.

women in need each year. Founded in 1974, the Riverton club is part of Soroptimist

International of the Americas, a global organization that works to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. Riverton members join with almost 80,000 Soroptimists in about 120 countries and territories to contribute time and financial support to community-based projects benefiting women and girls. Soroptimist, a 501(c)(3) organization that relies on charitable donations to support its programs, also powers LiveYourDream.org—an online community offering offline volunteer opportunities in support of women and girls. For more information about how Soroptimist improves the lives of women and girls, visit www.soroptimist.org.