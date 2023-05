(Fremont County, WY) – Wyoming Cowboy Cuts owner Tyler McCann recently stopped by KOVE’s ‘Today in the 10’ show to chat about a wide variety of topics.

We discuss ranch life, how Fremont County’s ag community was impacted by the harsh Wyoming winter and the future of local food.

Tyler also shared some insight into he and his family’s recent appearance on the Outdoor Channel! Check out the full conversation in the player below or by finding the County 10 Podcast anywhere you get podcasts!

