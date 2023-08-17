Fremont County officials forming local committee to pursue state shooting complex, Shoshoni mayor says

Shoshoni Mayor Joel Highsmith gave an update recently on local efforts to bring a proposed state shooting complex to Fremont County.

“We’re moving forward,” Highsmith told the Shoshoni Town Council during a regular meeting Aug. 8.

The Fremont County Association of Governments is forming a local committee to focus on the topic, Highsmith said.

Advertisement

So far, the group includes Highsmith, Hudson Mayor Sherry Oler, and FCAG administrator Gary Michaud, he said, and they are reaching out to others who might be interested in participating, including former legislators and members of associated industries.

“There’s a lot of other interest, but we’re going to try to keep the committee to seven,” Highsmith said.

He added that he has also been speaking with officials in Hot Springs County about collaborating on a location proposal for the shooting complex.

“We’d make a much stronger application if we’d team up together,” Highsmith said.

Advertisement

For more information call Michaud at 857-5998.