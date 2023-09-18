Fremont County Museum events include apple trek and festival, DNA testing for genealogy, and a history of the Heart Mountain Incarceration Camp

(Fremont County, WY) The Fremont County Museum System has announced events at their locations in Riverton and Lander during the month of September.

Information is listed below about each event. Updates on museum events and activities can be found on their Facebook pages. If the event requires reservations, it is best to call the museums directly, or visit the Fremont County Museums website and click on the red “Book Now” button in the lower right-hand corner.

The Riverton, Lander, and Dubois museums are open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information, visit their website at fremontcountymuseums.com or the Fremont County Museum System Facebook page for current updates.

Riverton Museum

700 East Park Avenue

Phone: 307-856-2665

Facebook page

Discovery Speaker Series: “The Heart Mountain Incarceration Camp by Aura Sunada Newlin” – Wednesday, September 20 at 6:00 p.m. In 1942, President Roosevelt issued an executive order that led to the internment of Japanese Americans across the West of the United States, including in Wyoming. Come and learn from the executive director for the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation, Aura Sunada Newlin, about what life was like for Japanese Americans at the Heart Mountain Incarceration Camp in Wyoming during World War II. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Riverton Museum or email Site Manager Nathaniel Griffee. For more information about The Heart Mountain WWII Japanese American Confinement Site, visit heartmountain.org. Aura Sunada Newlin. h/t Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation

The Pioneer Museum

1443 Main Street, Lander

Phone: 307-332-3373

Facebook page

White Robe Exhibit extended through October

The White Robe exhibit has been extended. The paintings by Irish artist Brian Whelan are about the life of Reverend Roberts, an Episcopal Missionary on the Wind River Reservation. Whelan’s striking, colorful images will continue to be displayed at the Lander Museum now through October.

Discovery Speaker Series: “DNA Testing for Genealogy”

Thursday, September 21 at 7:00 p.m.

Jeffery Herbig will give a presentation using modern scientific tools to trace genealogy. This is free and open to the public. Call the museum for more information.

Adventure Trek: “The Historic Ed Young Apple Orchard and Ranch Trek”

Saturday, September 23, 1:00-2:30 pm

Join the Pioneer Museum for a tour of the historic Ed Young Apple Orchard and Ranch on the Little Popo Agie…the site of the apple orchards that made Lander “The Apple City.”!

This event is $12 per person and there is a 25-person limit. Reservations are required. Meet at the Museum at 1:00 to take a bus to the site. Call the Pioneer Museum for details.

“4th Annual Apple City Festival”

Saturday, September 30, 1:00-3:00 p.m.

The Pioneer hosts this event in honor of Lander’s long history as a hub of apple orchards. Lander was known as the “Apple City” for the high number of orchards and the apples that were produced here. Apples were an important part of the agricultural economy in this area for many years and the Apple City Festival pays tribute to this wonderful part of our history with Speakers programs, an apple Pie contest (cash prizes), local apple cider and apple samples, kids crafts and a petting zoo. This event is free and open to the public!