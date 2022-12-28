Fremont County high school sports schedule December 29-30

Wyatt Burichka
Wyatt Burichka
Elianna Duran fired from close range - {h/t Randy Tucker}

(Fremont County, WY) – With the Christmas festivities complete, Fremont County is back in action this weekend. While there isn’t too much going on there is one event that will happen locally in a rivalry between St. Stephens and Wyoming Indian. Lander swimming will be on the road for a two-day event.

Here is a look at what is happening this week.

*Numbers in front of the team’s name in high basketball are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Rankings are conducted by wyopreps.com. Rankings currently were conducted last week.

Thursday

Boys Swimming

  • Lander at Laramie Pre Invite

Friday

  • Lander at Laramie Invite

Girls Basketball

  • St. Stephens at #1 Wyoming Indian 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

  • St. Stephens at Wyoming Indian 7 p.m.
