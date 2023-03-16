Fremont County high school seniors, apply today and win up to $1000 toward college

Are you or your child a senior in high school? The Riverton Rotary Club is calling on you! The Riverton Rotary Foundation Scholarship is back and accepting applications. This scholarship is open to current high school seniors and worth up to $1000.

It’s easy!

Information Required for Application:

Detailed biographical description of who you are. Include family background, pertinent school information, and activities both in school and in the community. Also, any work experience and the degree you are seeking. Try to include your need for this scholarship and how it will enhance your college education.

Submit a transcript of your high school grades from freshman through senior years

ACT and/or SAT scores

Be prepared for an interview when requested by the Rotary Scholarship Committee

**If you have any questions please contact your school counselor or any Riverton Rotary Club Member.

Click here to access the application or visit the website. The deadline is April 16th!

For questions please contact:

Joanna Kail

Riverton Rotary Scholarship Committee Chairman

[email protected]

307-438-3429

The Riverton Rotary Club believes in a brighter future for all Riverton youth.