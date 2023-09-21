Fremont County football scoreboard Sept 21-23

(Fremont County, WY) – We have reached the midway point of the regular season for football with 3A now starting conference play. There are some good matchups this week including our County 10 Game of the Week, which features Wind River hosting Big Piney! You can tune into that game on YouTube and Facebook.

St. Stephens currently is scheduled to play Riverside. However, they have already canceled all of their games up to this point. Riverton will have homecoming on Friday, taking on Rawlins. That game has sneakily become a game to watch this week.

Dubois, Wyoming Indian, Lander, and Shoshoni will be on the road this week.

Advertisement

County 10 looks forward to providing updates on all local teams all season long thanks to our Fremont Chevrolet scoreboard. If you know any scores that are not updated on this post. Email [email protected].

Thursday

#1 Big Piney at #4 Wind River 5 p.m.

Watch live on YouTube

Watch live on Facebook

Friday

Rawlins at Riverton (Homecoming) 6 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Lander at #5 Buffalo 6 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M

Riverside at St. Stephens 1 p.m.

#4 Dubois at #5 Farson-Eden 1 p.m.

Wyoming Indian at Greybull 7 p.m.

Saturday

Advertisement

Shoshoni at Rocky Mountain 2 p.m.