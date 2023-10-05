More

    Fremont County football scoreboard; key games to look for

    Wyatt Burichka
    Wyatt Burichka
    Caleb Larvie read a block by Bodie Moffat - h/t Randy Tucker

    (Fremont County, WY) – It’s a pivotal week for Fremont County football for some teams in the sixth week of the regular season. In a sense, every game will have some type of playoff implications as we head to the final two weeks.

    Notable games to look for and why:

    Riverton at Douglas: The Wolverines increased their chances for postseason play after a win in Lander. Douglas lost to Buffalo 13-3. Currently, how things stand as of entering week six, Riverton is in second place in the 3A East and travels to last year’s East champion Bearcats. A win for the Wolverines will help their chances of securing a home playoff game alive.

    Lander at Rawlins: The Tigers and Outlaws sit 0-2 in conference play. Both teams enter this game as a must-win to keep their playoff chances intact. A loss for either team makes their playoff chance a lot worse than it was before the start of the game.

    Big Piney at Shoshoni: The Wranglers have a reload mindset, and are seeking their first win of the season. Shoshoni hosts Big Piney who fell to Wind River a couple of weeks ago. While a win for Big Piney keeps them ahead for second place in the 9-Man West. A possible upset by the Wranglers would help Wind River even more if they beat Greybull.

    Dubois will look to hold onto their spot currently which would have the Rams on the road this postseason as a number three seed. They will play Casper Christian who isn’t out of the running yet and has pulled off impressive wins this season.

    County 10 looks forward to providing updates on all local teams all season long thanks to our Fremont Chevrolet scoreboard.

    Thursday

    • #3 Big Piney at Shoshoni 4 p.m.
    • Wyoming Indian at Cody JV 4 p.m.
    • Greybull at #2 Wind River 6 p.m.

    Friday

    Saturday

    • #4 Dubois at Casper Christian 12 p.m.
