Fremont County experienced some intense winds Monday

(Fremont County, WY) – Fremont County was on the receiving end of some pretty severe weather late Monday afternoon into the early evening, namely in the form of wind gusts averaging 50-60 mph.

Lander experienced some the most intense gusts, according to National Weather Service in Riverton data, reaching 66 mph, which led to Main Street being covered in tree debris and lawn chairs left out in anticipation for the 4th of July parade. Lander’s Main Street after the debris and chairs were cleared from the road. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

52 mph gusts in Riverton led to uprooted and downed trees.

h/t Gracie Veach

Other significant recorded gusts took place in: Bairoil at 68 MPH, Sweetwater Station at 69 mph, Shoshoni at 58 mph, South Pass at 54 mph, and Crowheart at 53 mph.