Fremont County Chambers of Commerce co-hosting the 2024 Legislative Session Preview Luncheon

The Wyoming State Legislature is scheduled to convene for its upcoming Budget Session next year in Cheyenne on February 12. To help inform their members and the public what to expect, the Lander, Riverton, and Dubois Chambers of Commerce are co-hosting a Legislative Session Preview Luncheon on Friday the 26th of January 2024 at the Lander Community & Convention Center.

Fremont County’s state legislators have been invited to highlight their interim legislative activities as well as share what issues they expect the Legislature will address come February when they meet to craft the 2024-25 state budget. A general Q&A will follow legislators’ individual comments.

“This will be our third Legislative Session Preview Luncheon, an event that has been very well received by our members, our legislators, and the broader community. I’m pleased to co-host it again with my new counterparts Tiffany Cortez in Riverton and Suzanne Osegueda in Dubois,” said Owen Sweeney, CEO of the Lander Chamber of Commerce. “The goal is to provide our members and guests the opportunity to hear from all of Fremont County’s legislators together in the same room before they head off to Cheyenne. It’s also a great opportunity to build relationships among the county-wide business community. I especially loved the involvement last year of our Lander and Riverton high school students, whose tickets were sponsored by Teton Therapy and Black Hills Energy. Their presence brought a new energy to the event, and — truth be told — they asked some of the best questions during the Q&A! I’m looking forward to welcoming them back.”

WHO – Fremont County State Legislators

Senator Tim Salazar – R (District 26)

Representative Lloyd Larsen – R (District 54)

Representative Ember Oakley – R (District 55)

Representative-Elect Sarah Penn – R (District 33)

Representative Pepper Ottman – R (District 34)

Representative John Winter – R (District 28)

*Rep. Sarah Penn (R-33) regrets that she is unable to participate due to a pre-existing family commitment. Sen. Cale Case (R-25) has declined our invitation.

WHAT – 2024 Legislative Session Preview Luncheon

WHERE – Lander Community & Convention Center, 950 Buena Vista Drive

WHY – Inform yourself / Inform your business / Connect with the business community / Visit with your state legislators

WHEN – Friday, January 26, 2024, noon – 1:30 p.m. (Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for ticket holders.)

TICKETS – $30 members / $40 guests / $500 table sponsorship for 8 (chamber members) / $600 table sponsorship for 8 (guests) ~ Preregistration is required. No tickets will be sold at the door.

SPONSORSHIPS – Call Meghan Manning at 307-332-3892 x4.

BUFFET LUNCH PROVIDED BY – Wyoming Catholic College Catering

HOSTED BY – Lander Chamber of Commerce, Riverton Chamber of Commerce, Dubois Chamber of Commerce