Fremont County Assessor not issuing land purchase agreement letters, office advises

(Fremont County, WY) – Land purchase agreement letters are reportedly being sent out to some Fremont County residents, according to a post shared on the Fremont County Assessor’s Office Facebook page on June 21.

The office is advising that the County Assessor did not issue these letters, and warns residents to use caution before dealing with these types of unsolicited offers.

The full notice is below, along with an example of what the letters look like.

“It has come to the attention of our office that citizens have been receiving letters from different companies offering to purchase their land and homes (see example below).

“Please note that these notices are NOT being issued from the Fremont County Assessors office and these companies CAN NOT claim ownership of your land without your written consent. Please use CAUTION and research the validity of any offer to purchase your property.“ Example of letters Fremont residents may have received. h/t Fremont County Assessor’s Office