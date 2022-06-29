Fremont County Arrests: June 29, 2022

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:

Espinoza, Demetrius, 41, Lander, Probation Revocation Warrant

Lander Police Department:

No Arrest Report Available.

Riverton Police Department:

Manzanares, Daniel, 41, Arapahoe, Possession of Controlled Substance Fentanyl, RPD Warrant

Oldman, Rikki, 34, Riverton, Possession of Controlled Substance Fentanyl

Yellowfox, Anastasia, 31, Riverton, RPD Warrant

Quiver, Jason, 40, Riverton, 2 RPD Warrants

Shakespeare, Thomas, 39, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication, RPD Warrant

St. Clair, Guy, 48, Riverton, Public Intoxication, 3 RPD Warrants

Silvestry, Jose, 42, Riverton, RPD Warrant

Applehans, Keyanna, 23, Riverton, RPD Warrant

Jenkins, Kevin, 59, Riverton, Possession of Controlled Substance, US Marshal Warrant

Bell, Clayton, 30, Ethete, RPD Warrant

Willow, Sydney, 30, Lander, 3 FCSO Warrants

Brown, Thomas, 50, Riverton, Public Intoxication

Oldman, Aaron, 30, Riverton, RPD Warrant

Cousineau, Michael, 43, Riverton, 3, RPD Warrants

Ghostbear, Wendell, 22, Riverton, RPD Warrant

Bingham, Candy, 41, Riverton, DWUI

Arthur, Patrick, 40, Riverton, 3 RPD Warrants, FCSO Warrant