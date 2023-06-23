Four recent graduates to participate in the WCF North-South All-Star Games

(Fremont County, WY) – The annual Wyoming Coaches Foundation North-South All-Star games will take place on July 22 in Casper during the Wyoming Coaches Association Coaching Clinic.

Fremont County will have four athletes competing in either volleyball or basketball. Players selected were chosen by a committee of high school coaches in an event that puts the best of the best against each other from Wyoming. Athletes must have recently graduated from high school this year to be a part of this event.

During the week when they report on July 19, teams will visit multiple locations, including Make-A-Wish, Special Olympics, and/or the Boys and Girls Clubs of Casper to spend time with those groups.

On July 22, the games will take place at Casper College, with the volleyball games at 1 p.m. and the basketball games at 3 p.m. for the girls and 5 p.m. for the boys.

Here are the athletes selected from Fremont County!

Girls Volleyball Team North:

Hailey Doneslon – Shoshoni

Boys Basketball Team North:

Brennon Stauffenberg – Lander

Wylie Shearer – Wind River

Ryan Wells – Dubois