Foundations for Nations celebrated grand opening of community center

(Riverton, WY) – Foundations for Nations Ministries has finished most of a $2.2M community center and church located at 20 Mission Road. All that’s left are a few small details that will come with time.

They broke ground on the project two and half years ago with only $110,000 and celebrated their grand opening last Saturday.

The construction project manager, Gary Copeland, came up from Colorado and did the job pro bono. He and his wife, Janie, are now permanent Fremont County residents and fixtures at Foundations for Nations.

Advertisement

Everything is debt-free, shared Foundations for Nations co-founder and pastor Sarah Lucas. All of the funding came from churches, friends and family.

“If God is not alive, I don’t know what to tell people,” she said.

The center houses the Copeland Sanctuary for church services, which transforms into a gym, a playground for the children, a workout center, as well as dedicated spaces for learning, among other things.

While working on the center, they took six months off to create a domestic violence shelter that will be up and running in January.

Advertisement

Their previous location on Monroe in Riverton also had a food bank. They kept the food bank in Riverton, moving only a block closer to Federal. It is now located at 702 E Monroe (right next to FedEx). This keeps it centrally located and walkable.

Due to some burnout, they are taking a year off from construction but have plans to build transitional housing. They are going to call it the “Community of Hope” and will have three different cul-de-sacs of housing for teens, women and men.

Learn more about Foundations for Nations by clicking here.

Advertisement