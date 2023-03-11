Former NFL All-Pro Josh Norman to speak at Boys & Girls Club breakfast event in Riverton

(Riverton, WY) – Former NFL All-Pro Josh Norman, who has played for several teams, will be speaking at the Boys & Girls Club of Riverton’s 3rd Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Fremont Center.

Norman is a Boys & Girls Club of America trustee, philanthropist, TV and radio personality.

He made it to the finals on the television show, Dancing with the Stars, and finished as the runner-up.

Norman will be answering audience questions, which will be facilitated by a Riverton High School student.

The 3rd Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast honors the Honorable Wes Roberts for his commitment and extensive contributions to improving the community, including the lives of youth and families in Riverton. Recently retired, Honorable Wes Roberts. h/t Boys & Girls Club

Judge Roberts retired on February 1, 2023, after practicing law and serving on the bench for nearly 37 years.

The breakfast will also celebrate the game-changing impact the Boys & Girls Club of Riverton is having upon youth.

There is no cost to attend the breakfast, but guests are asked to make a meaningful contribution to support the work of the Boys & Girls Club of Riverton. For more information, click here.