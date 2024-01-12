Former Lander local joins UW Extension

(Cheyenne, WY) — University of Wyoming Extension welcomes Hannah Morneau as a horticulture educator in Laramie County.

Morneau grew up gardening and going to farmer’s markets on a ranch in Lander. After achieving her associate degree in horticulture science from Sheridan College, Morneau double majored in agroecology and rangeland ecology and watershed management, graduating from UW in May 2023 with a Bachelor of Science.

Morneau is also a Master Gardener. She looks forward to working with the community and

administering the Master Gardener volunteer program. “I am excited to get to know all the plant enthusiasts in the area!” says Morneau. “I worked as an intern at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens a few summers ago and really enjoyed Cheyenne.”

In addition to her experience with the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, Morneau has worked in a

variety of horticultural organizations across Wyoming and the West. Most recently, she worked at Harris Native Seeds in Bozeman, Mont.; before that she was employed by the Pitkin Forestry Nursery at the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho.

Morneau also assisted with research at the Sheridan Research and Extension Center in Sheridan, the Williams Conservatory at UW and the Rocky Mountain Herbarium.

“We are excited to have Hannah join Extension as the Horticulture Educator for Laramie

County,” says Bridger Feuz, associate director at UW Extension. “Hannah’s education and experience will help her to continue a strong tradition of horticultural programming and education in Laramie County.”

Morneau started her new role with UW Extension on Jan. 8. She can be contacted at

[email protected].

