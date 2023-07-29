Former Chicago Bulls NBA superstar Scottie Pippen recently enjoyed Dubois getaway

(Dubois, WY) – Six time NBA championship winner with the Chicago Bulls Scottie Pippen recently enjoyed a getaway in Dubois, calling it an “unforgettable time” and a “true gem of the outdoors.”

The seven time NBA All-Star’s trip was referenced recently in an Essentially Sports article discussing his post 2021 divorce from ex-wife Larsa, who is reportedly dating Michael Jordan’s son Marcus.

Avoiding talking about the tabloid-fodder relationship, Pippen took to Instagram to share some photos/videos of his recent time in Dubois, in which he can be seen riding horses and capturing shots of bears and bison.

He also singled out and thanked Chris and Barbara Cox at the Triangle C Ranch for their “warm hospitality.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scottie Pippen (@scottiepippen)