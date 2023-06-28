Flooding east of Dubois causes closure

(Dubois, WY) — Due to flooding, the Wind River Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest has closed NFSR 277, East Fork Road, east of Dubois. The road is closed at the East Fork Guard Station.

“There is flooding in the campground, horse corrals, and at the trailhead. We are asking the public to avoid this area while we mitigate the flooding and assess the associated damage,” said Wind River District Ranger Jeff von Kienast. “This closure will go through the weekend, so please plan to avoid this area until further notice.” h/t Shoshone National Forest h/t Shoshone National Forest

If you have any questions about the closures, please contact the Wind River District Officer in Dubois at 307-455-2466. For additional information on the Shoshone National Forest, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone, follow us on Twitter (@ShoshoneNF), or like us on Facebook (US Forest Service – Shoshone National Forest).

