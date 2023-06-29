Flavorful Triumphs and Dad Superpowers: A recap of Porter’s unforgettable GRILLED Event and Photo Contest

The #whatsgrillin Photo Contest has come to a thrilling conclusion, and we couldn’t be more excited to announce the winners! After receiving an overwhelming number of mouthwatering entries, the dedicated Porter’s staff carefully handpicked five finalists. But the final decision was in the hands of the public, who cast their votes and crowned the champions!

Drumroll, please…

First place goes to the grill-master extraordinaire, Tony Pingree! Tony’s photo of carne asada night earned him the grand prize—a shiny new “Spirit II E210” Weber gas grill from Porter’s. We can only imagine the sizzling delights Tony will whip up on his new grilling companion!

And let’s not forget our second-place winner, Tj Vaughn! Tj’s photo of his daughter, Lainey manning the grill won the hearts of many and secured him a delectable reward—a 50lb grilling meat box from Genuine Meats. Get ready to fire up that grill and create culinary magic, Tj and Lainey!

A hearty congratulations to Tony and Tj for their well-deserved victories!

The excitement doesn’t end there—let’s take a look back at the GRILLED Event that took place at Porter’s Supply Co. on Saturday, July 17th.

Attendees were treated to a feast of free food, generously provided by Porter’s. From perfectly cooked burgers and dogs to hamburger cupcakes, the crowd enjoyed every bite!

But the highlight of the event was undoubtedly the Grilled Competition, where three renowned culinary contenders, Alma Law, Vince Tropea, and Patrick Edwards, battled it out for grilling supremacy. These grill gurus flaunted their skills and creativity, crafting burgers that could only be described as pure mouthwatering bliss.

It was Patrick Edwards who emerged as the ultimate champion. His secret ingredient? The exotic and unexpected mango! Patrick’s burger masterpiece delighted the senses, proving that grilling is an art form that knows no bounds. Congratulations, Patrick, for your innovative and scrumptious creation!

The event also played host to the highly entertaining Dad Olympics, where proud fathers showcased their awe-inspiring dad superpowers. With a timed obstacle course featuring side-splitting challenges, the competition was fierce. Laughter filled the air as dads sprinted through the obstacles which included diaper changing, tie-tying, hula-hooping, baiting a hook and flipping a burger.

In a dramatic twist, a tie-breaker occurred between Jonathan Dill and Ryan Preston at the diaper change station. The competition was so intense that, in the end, we couldn’t crown just one winner. Jonathan and Ryan, both shining examples of dad greatness, graciously shared the glory and were both crowned champions of the Dad Olympics. Well done, gentlemen!

The entire event was an overwhelming success! Fear not, fellow grilling enthusiasts! The sizzle and excitement of the GRILLED Event will return next year, promising even more culinary thrills and heart-pounding competitions. We can’t wait!