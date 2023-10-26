First day of widespread winter weather in Fremont County has already led to multiple accidents

(Fremont County, WY) – As the first taste of widespread winter weather makes its way across the 10 today, October 26, so are the reports of accidents, according to local law enforcement and eyewitness accounts.

County 10 reporter Amanda Fehring witnessed what could have been a fatal rollover crash this morning on her way to work, when a vehicle attempted to pass another while on Highway 26 west of Eight Mile Road.

The vehicle began to fishtail, and soon lost control, going off road into a roll that ejected its occupant.

Luckily the driver was not injured and was able to walk away from the crash, Fehring stated.

The following post and informational graphic was also shared on the Riverton Police Department Facebook page this morning.

“Winter is here. Please drive safely: slow down, leave space around others, increase your following distance, and watch out for emergency vehicles. There have been multiple accidents this morning. Stay safe!”

Lander Chief of Police Scott Peters warned of winter weather fender benders just yesterday while chatting on KOVE’s Coffee Time interview series.

“Predominantly in our county the worst crash day for vehicles is the first big snow,” Chief Peters told host Vince Tropea.

“What it comes down to is we all know how to drive in the snow,” Chief Peters continued. “But in the end, it’s normally driving too fast, and that’s what causes the majority of those first snow crashes.”

The winter weather has already led to a level 1 chain law for portions of South Pass, so be sure to stay safe out there, 10’rs!

