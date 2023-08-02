Final Results: Wind River Rodeo Roundup

The weather cooperated a bit better on Tuesday evening, but many of the results from the rainy conditions on Monday held through the competition. Charging out of the gate, saddle bronc is always a highlight – h/t Randy Tucker Digging in for a quick toss – h/t Randy Tucker

Three Wyoming cowboys and a cowgirl took home first place in their respective events.

Roedy Farrell of Thermopolis earned $864.80 with a score of 80 in bareback. Newcastle’s Jake Devereaux, posted a 10.9 in tie-down roping, earning $892.76 for his first-place finish.

Good balance on a diving bronc – h/t Randy Tucker

Karson Bradley of Big Piney edged Banner’s Shawnee Williams in barrel racing with a 17.74 compared to Williams’ second-place time of 17.76. The difference in prize money wasn’t as close with Bradley earning $869.54 and Williams $745.32.

Wind River High School senior Aidan Ruby won the open bull riding with a score of 80.

Wind River Roundup Rodeo Final Results

(Monday and Tuesday)

Bareback Riding:

1. Roedy Farrell, Thermopolis, 80, $864.80, 2. Jake Kesl, Tendoy, ID, 79, $648.60, 3. Weston Timberman, Columbus, MT 77, $432.40, 4. Cole Hollen, Liberty Hill, TX, 74, $216.20

Steer Wrestling

1. Brady Buum, Keenseburg, CO, 3.9, $1,118.60, 2. Jacob Wang, Laramie, 5.1, $838.95, 3. Brian Snell, Wheatland, 6.4, $559.30, 4. Mike Garcia, Casper, 7.0, $279.65 The crew working the chute – h/t Randy Tucker

Saddle Bronc Riding

1.Shea Fournier, Raceland, LA,82, $1,184.40, 2. Bailey Small, Rock Springs, 81.5, $888.30, 3. Cauy Pennington, Kiowa, CO, 81, $592.20, 4. Ira Dickinson, Rock Springs, 77, $296.10

The start of a quick eight seconds – h/t Randy Tucker

Team Roping

1. Austin Crist, Fountain, CO/J.W. Borrego, Weston, CO, 5.1, $1,260.78, 2. Pedro Egurrola, Florence, AZ/JC Flake, Grandbury, TX 5.2, $1,043.70, 3. Kellan Johnson, Casper/Carson Johnson, Casper, 5.5, $826.03, 4. Cody Lane, Torrington/Levi Walter, Padroni, CO, 5.6, $608.65, 5/6. Teagan Bentley, Casper/Hunter Karlson, Garrison,ND, 6.6, $304.33 / Jade Espenscheid, Big Piney/Arye Espenscheid, Big Piney, 6.6, $304.33

Tie Down Roping

1. Jake Devereaux, Newcastle 10.9, $892.76, 2. Trevor Thiel, Greeley, CO, 11.9, $734.84, 3. Jase Staudt, Saguache, CO, 12.1, $584.91, 4. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, NM 13.7, $430.99, 5. Kasen Brennise, Craig, CO, 14.1, $277.06, 6. J.D. McCuistion, Estes Park, CO, 15.7, $153.92

Barrell Racing

1. Karson Bradley, Big Piney, 17.74, $869.54, 2. Shawnee Williams, Banner, 17.76, $745.32, 3. Sally Conway, Cody, 17.88, $621.10, 4. Wendy McKee, Craig, CO, 17.93, $538.29, 5. Della Epler, Wickenburg, AZ, 18.13, $414.07, 6. Margaret Jones, Farson, 18.23, $331.25, 7. Rayne Grant, Wheatland, 18.27, $248.44, 8. Courtney Jennings, Elmore City, OK, 18.36. $165.62, 9. Kachena Lesmeister, Rozet, $124.22, 10. Gracen Pomroy, Castle Rock, CO, 18.38, $82.81

Ladies Breakaway

1. Josey Murphy, Keachi, LA, 2.3, $1,444.78, 2. Tana Johnston, Kersey, CO, 2.5, $1,195.68, 3 /4 Nicole Baggerty, Las Cruces, NM / Nicole Hadley, Goodland, KS, 2.7, $822.03, 6. Willow Wilson, Baggs, 2.9, $448.38, 6. Josie Conner, Iowa, LA, 3.0, $249.10

Open Bull Riding

1. Aidan Ruby, Pavillion, 82