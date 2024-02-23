FCSO, RPD experiencing phone issues Friday

(Fremont County, WY) – As of early this morning, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Riverton Police Department are experiencing multiple phone outrages due to issues with a third-party telephone carrier. Currently, all non-emergency phone lines are not operational. The expected repair time is unknown.

The Lander Police Department and Wind River Police Department telephone lines are in operation. The countywide 911 emergency lines are not affected by this outage. All 911 lines are operational.

If you need non-emergent assistance anywhere in the County, please call 307-332-3131. In the event of an emergency, dial 911.

