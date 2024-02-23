More

    FCSO, RPD experiencing phone issues Friday

    County 10 Staff
    County 10 Staff
    h/t FCSO

    (Fremont County, WY) – As of early this morning, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Riverton Police Department are experiencing multiple phone outrages due to issues with a third-party telephone carrier. Currently, all non-emergency phone lines are not operational. The expected repair time is unknown. 

    The Lander Police Department and Wind River Police Department telephone lines are in operation. The countywide 911 emergency lines are not affected by this outage. All 911 lines are operational. 

    If you need non-emergent assistance anywhere in the County, please call 307-332-3131. In the event of an emergency, dial 911. 

    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.