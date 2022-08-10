FCSD #25 Board of Trustees acted on six items on August 9

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees acted on six items Tuesday evening. Those items include the following.

The Board accepted a grant award of $150,993 for the Title VI (Indian Ed) Federal Grant for the 2022-2023 school year. This funding will be used for supplemental programs to support the district’s Native American students.

The Board accepted the $7,000 for the Willow Creek ADA Compliant Playground Project from the Fremont County Recreation Board.

The Board approved the bus routes for the 2022-2023 school year as presented. The bus routes could shift depending on how they fill the open bus positions, noted Superintendent Joanne Andre-Flanagan.

The Board rescinded the approved contract for Kyle Blaser as a Riverton High School Wolverine Academy Teacher for the 2022-2023 school year per his request.

The Board will offer a contract to Chad Fallin as the Riverton High School Head Girls Swim Coach and Derek Watson as a Riverton High School Assistant Varsity Wrestling Coach effective for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Board accepted the resignation of Jessica Bates as a Special Education Nurse effective immediately per board policy.

All of these were passed unanimously.