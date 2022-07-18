FCSD #1 School Board meets Tuesday; public hearing on Proposed 2022-23 Budget for FCSD #1, Tiger Joint Powers Board to take place prior to meeting

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County School District (FCSD) #1 School Board will convene for a regular meeting Tuesday night, 6:00 PM, in the central office building located at 863 Sweetwater Street.

Before the meeting commences, there will be a Public Hearing on the Proposed Budget for 2022-23 for FCSD #1 and Tiger Joint Powers Board.

Both meetings are open to the public, and can also be viewed via Zoom link, Meeting ID: 897 4821 5810 – Passcode: vz7i5L, or listened to by calling 346-248-7799,
Meeting ID: 897 4821 5810 – Passcode: 830598.

The full agenda for the regular meeting can be viewed here.

