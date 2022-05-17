FCSD #1 School Board meets tonight

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County School District (FCSD) #1 School Board will convene for a regular meeting tonight, May 17th, 6:00 PM, in the district office at 863 Sweetwater Street.

The meeting is open to the public, and can also be viewed via Zoom link, Meeting ID: 886 9763 1920 – Passcode: 078288, or by calling 346-248-7799.

Agenda items include: a second reading on non-discrimination policy changes, acceptance of a donation in the amount of $12,654.84 from Fremont Motor Company for the LVHS wrestling program, and a presentation on the 6th grade computer science curriculum.

The full agenda can be viewed here.