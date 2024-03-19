FCSD #1 school board meets tonight

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County School District (FCSD) #1 school board will convene for a regular meeting tonight, March 19 at 6:00 PM, in the district office located at 863 Sweetwater Street.

The meeting is open to the public and is also available via Zoom, with Meeting ID: 811 9259 5193, and Passcode: qD4G2r.

Agenda items for the evening include:

You can view the full agenda here.