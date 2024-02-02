Farm and Ranch Days with Chance Marshall: A Free Wealth of Wisdom for All

(Riverton, WY)– In the heart of Riverton, Wyoming, something remarkable is happening – the 40th-anniversary celebration of Farm and Ranch Days. This event, which takes place on February 7th and 8th at the Fremont County Fairgrounds, is a treasure trove of invaluable agricultural knowledge that’s being offered to everyone, absolutely free of charge. Chance Marshall with The University of Wyoming Extension joins the podcast to talk more in-depth about this event.

The University of Wyoming Extension is at the forefront of this event, offering more than 25 educational sessions over the two days. These sessions cover a diverse range of topics, catering to the needs and interests of all attendees, regardless of their level of experience or the scale of their operations.

Whether you’re a seasoned rancher or just starting with a small passion project, Farm and Ranch Days has something for everyone. Topics include livestock management, succession planning, pest control, predator management, and hay analysis. The event boasts a lineup of knowledgeable presenters from various organizations, including the University of Wyoming, National Cattleman’s Beef Association, Fremont County Weed and Pest District, Farm Credit Services of America, Wyoming Outdoor Recreation, Wyoming Wool Growers Association, and Fremont County Trappers.

Advertisement

No RSVP required and free lunch! What’s even more fantastic is that Farm and Ranch Days is entirely open to the public, with no RSVP required. Sessions start at 9 a.m. and conclude at 2:45 p.m. Each day, a complimentary lunch provided by the Fremont County Cattle Women will be served at 1 p.m.

Farm and Ranch Days in Riverton is more than just an event; it’s a remarkable opportunity to grow, connect, and enrich your agricultural journey. Whether you’re a seasoned farmer or just getting started, the wealth of information and resources available here, for free, is a rare find. So, mark your calendars for February 7th and 8th, and head over to the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton to take advantage of this extraordinary event. For more information, reach out to Chance Marshall at [email protected] or call (307) 332-2363 or (307) 857-3654. Farm and Ranch Days is where education meets community, and it’s an experience you won’t want to miss!