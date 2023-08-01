Fans fill the Fremont County Fairgrounds arena for Hog ‘N Mud Wrestling

(Riverton, WY) The arena stadium was packed at the Fremont County Fairgrounds as a total of thirty-seven teams competed in last Saturday night’s Hog ‘N Mud Wrestling contest, with a new team winning in the Adult Male category.
The “Riverton Packers” team comprised of Miles Kearl, Charles Baldes, John Robison, and Dino Baldes packed the hog into the barrel with a time of 10.12 seconds, followed by “The WyoToday Wranglers” coming in second place with a time of 14.67 seconds.
The Riverton Fire Department had been the reigning champion in the Adult Male category for the past two years. This year, the team came in third with a time of 18.63 seconds.
Hog wrestling is a timed competition where sponsored teams try to capture a pig and place it in a barrel in the middle of a mud pit in record time. The 2023 teams are listed below.
2023 Hog ‘N Mud Wrestling Teams
Youth 8 & Under:
1st Place: The Pig Squad – First Interstate Bank
Easton Slack, Ramaden Vukich, Hudson Anderson, Taven McConnoughey
2nd Place: Bacon Bits – Hayden Outdoors
Cy Nicholas, Tage Jacks, Mason Watts, Reece Hall
Other Teams:
Pork Patrol – Rocky Mountain Logistics
Ava Bailey, Braxton Holdren, Daya Haynes, Karter Kummer
Pig Pinners – Home Source Realty
Salvador Piplica, Dawson Liedy, Kam Larsen, Case Miller
The 4 Little Pig Wrestlers – First Interstate Bank
Madison Slack, Kobi Lehman, Cambree Anderson, Avery Parker
The Wild Ones – Henderson Sales & Rentals
Maria Henderson, Issac Hanson, Bently Jessop, Brodie Hill
The Hog Kings – Laura Martin
Cannon Martin, Creed Anderson, Dawson Nicholls, Hazin Nicholls
Junior Female – Age 9-13
1st Place: Piggy Smalls – Duke and Kylie Emerson
Brooklynn Emerson, Hattie, Dolcater, Cade Miller, Caeli Martin
2nd Place: Bacon Patrol – Ruby Roustabout Services, LLC
Roxanna Ramos, Rocio Ramos, Zoey Griffin, Cambree Metzler
3rd Place: Hogs and Kisses – Barry Cinemas, Inc. & Big Country Chiropractic
Hailee Cooper, Emerie Coughancur, Sawyer Arnhold, Peyton Arnhold
Other teams:
Swine Time – Jenn Severude
Rhyann LaRose, Elizabeth Severude, Jayla Dickensen, Averie Jarvis
Swamp Hogs – Julie Freese
Karlee Freese, Jenna Freese, Karoline Gallinger, Kylie Gallinger
Wilbur Wranglers – Horgan Legal
Camden Martin, Brielle Schnrinar, Oakley Bekken, Delayne Anderson
Junior Male – Ages 9-13
1st Place: Pinky Piglets – Nicholas Livestock
Ry Nicholas, Wyatt Day, Afton Cox, Louis Nicholas
2nd Place: Mud Throwers – Shaved Ice Barn
Dax Edgeington, Bronson Haun, Ryatt Trehearne, Will Frank
Other teams:
Bacon Bros – Rocky Mountain Logistics, Inc.
Remington Bailey, Ryan Bailey, Kadin, Holdren, Tacio Mejorado
Bucking HAMS – Shaved Ice Barn
Ryker Edgeington, Weston Haun, Hansen Foxworthy, Jace Dickenson
Breakin’ Bacon – Ruby Roustabout Services, LLC
Manuel Ramos, Santiago Piplica, Declyn Griffin, Daniel, Deloera
High School Female – Ages 14-18
1st Place: Brisket Babes – Weber Farms
Madi Fossey, Emmi Weber, Paizley Jackson, Savannah Morton
2nd Place: Ambassador Babes – Fremont County Fair
Hallie Wilson, Kadance Kummer, Sadie Putnam, Mackenzie Weber
3rd Place: Gold Piggers – Weber Consulting
Lilly Weber, Aspen Gordon, Taylor Murray, Taryn Weber
Other teams:
Piggalicous – Horton Legal
Dani Santee, Rosalinda Ramos, Taytum Tyra, Maddie Wildcat
The Shiesty Piggers – Wind River Consulting, LLC
Emma Miller, Tristyn Casper, Korina Ingwerson, Kylarae Davis
Missfits – Peterbilt of Wyoming
Morgin Adams, Stelby Herford, Halie Adams, Tinley Edgeington
High School Male – Ages 14-18
1st Place: Swine Slayers – Starks Welding, Inc.
Peytonn Klaproth, Caden Kisling, Cameron Eder, Jaxson Medow
Ambassador Bros – Fremont County Fair
Kaleb Hamilton, Clark Francisco, Michael Putnam, Andrew Calvert
Adult Female – Ages 18 and older
No Times
Smokie Smackdown – Rocky Mountain Logistics, Inc.
KaCee Bailey, Rusty Harris, Kris Edgeington, Lindsey Haun
Muddy Buddies – Double Dutch Designs
Megan Gardner, Renea LaJeunesse, Farrah Huff, Alli Forster
Honey Hams – Keyona Lopez
Rebecca Dwyer, Keyona Lopez, Arianne Robledo, Naoma Biglake
The Misfits & Wannabes – 3G Hog Farms
Charmayne Dewey, Kirsten Becker, Jade Barrett, Josie Cash
Danny’s Swine Slammers – Horton Legal
Julianne Spencer, Megan Longtine, Ashlyn Bookless, Hannah Roskowske
Adult Male – Ages 18 and older
1st Place: Riverton Packers – Riverton Packing, LLC
Miles Kearl, Charles Baldes, John Robison, Dino Baldes
2nd Place: The WyoToday Wranglers – WyoToday Media
Shawn O’Brate, Carl Cote, Trent Wheeler, Levi Coyle
3rd Place: RFD – RFD (Riverton Fire Department)
Devon Scherf, Will Scherf, Gary Boyle, Tyler Goff
4th Place: Ham Slam – Fremont Chevy/Buick/GMC
Matt Goron, Ricci Pacheco, Cameron Malan, Randy Rogers
Other teams:
Hunky Hams
Zane Holford, Kris Topaum, Hunter Amos, Emilio Garcia
Pigallos – Wind River Hotel & Casino
Austin Page, Richard Friday, Jamal Judge, Mike O’Brien