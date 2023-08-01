Fans fill the Fremont County Fairgrounds arena for Hog ‘N Mud Wrestling

(Riverton, WY) The arena stadium was packed at the Fremont County Fairgrounds as a total of thirty-seven teams competed in last Saturday night’s Hog ‘N Mud Wrestling contest, with a new team winning in the Adult Male category.

The “Riverton Packers” team comprised of Miles Kearl, Charles Baldes, John Robison, and Dino Baldes packed the hog into the barrel with a time of 10.12 seconds, followed by “The WyoToday Wranglers” coming in second place with a time of 14.67 seconds.

The Riverton Fire Department had been the reigning champion in the Adult Male category for the past two years. This year, the team came in third with a time of 18.63 seconds.

Hog wrestling is a timed competition where sponsored teams try to capture a pig and place it in a barrel in the middle of a mud pit in record time. The 2023 teams are listed below.

For more information about the Fremont County Fair events and activities, or to buy tickets, visit their website. For updates, check out their Facebook page.

2023 Hog ‘N Mud Wrestling Teams

Youth 8 & Under:

1st Place: The Pig Squad – First Interstate Bank

Easton Slack, Ramaden Vukich, Hudson Anderson, Taven McConnoughey

2nd Place: Bacon Bits – Hayden Outdoors

Cy Nicholas, Tage Jacks, Mason Watts, Reece Hall

Other Teams:

Pork Patrol – Rocky Mountain Logistics

Ava Bailey, Braxton Holdren, Daya Haynes, Karter Kummer

Pig Pinners – Home Source Realty

Salvador Piplica, Dawson Liedy, Kam Larsen, Case Miller

The 4 Little Pig Wrestlers – First Interstate Bank

Madison Slack, Kobi Lehman, Cambree Anderson, Avery Parker

The Wild Ones – Henderson Sales & Rentals

Maria Henderson, Issac Hanson, Bently Jessop, Brodie Hill

The Hog Kings – Laura Martin

Cannon Martin, Creed Anderson, Dawson Nicholls, Hazin Nicholls

Junior Female – Age 9-13

1st Place: Piggy Smalls – Duke and Kylie Emerson

Brooklynn Emerson, Hattie, Dolcater, Cade Miller, Caeli Martin

2nd Place: Bacon Patrol – Ruby Roustabout Services, LLC

Roxanna Ramos, Rocio Ramos, Zoey Griffin, Cambree Metzler

3rd Place: Hogs and Kisses – Barry Cinemas, Inc. & Big Country Chiropractic

Hailee Cooper, Emerie Coughancur, Sawyer Arnhold, Peyton Arnhold

Other teams:

Swine Time – Jenn Severude

Rhyann LaRose, Elizabeth Severude, Jayla Dickensen, Averie Jarvis

Swamp Hogs – Julie Freese

Karlee Freese, Jenna Freese, Karoline Gallinger, Kylie Gallinger

Wilbur Wranglers – Horgan Legal

Camden Martin, Brielle Schnrinar, Oakley Bekken, Delayne Anderson

Junior Male – Ages 9-13

1st Place: Pinky Piglets – Nicholas Livestock

Ry Nicholas, Wyatt Day, Afton Cox, Louis Nicholas

2nd Place: Mud Throwers – Shaved Ice Barn

Dax Edgeington, Bronson Haun, Ryatt Trehearne, Will Frank

Other teams:

Bacon Bros – Rocky Mountain Logistics, Inc.

Remington Bailey, Ryan Bailey, Kadin, Holdren, Tacio Mejorado

Bucking HAMS – Shaved Ice Barn

Ryker Edgeington, Weston Haun, Hansen Foxworthy, Jace Dickenson

Breakin’ Bacon – Ruby Roustabout Services, LLC

Manuel Ramos, Santiago Piplica, Declyn Griffin, Daniel, Deloera

High School Female – Ages 14-18

1st Place: Brisket Babes – Weber Farms

Madi Fossey, Emmi Weber, Paizley Jackson, Savannah Morton

2nd Place: Ambassador Babes – Fremont County Fair

Hallie Wilson, Kadance Kummer, Sadie Putnam, Mackenzie Weber

3rd Place: Gold Piggers – Weber Consulting

Lilly Weber, Aspen Gordon, Taylor Murray, Taryn Weber

Other teams:

Piggalicous – Horton Legal

Dani Santee, Rosalinda Ramos, Taytum Tyra, Maddie Wildcat

The Shiesty Piggers – Wind River Consulting, LLC

Emma Miller, Tristyn Casper, Korina Ingwerson, Kylarae Davis

Missfits – Peterbilt of Wyoming

Morgin Adams, Stelby Herford, Halie Adams, Tinley Edgeington

High School Male – Ages 14-18

1st Place: Swine Slayers – Starks Welding, Inc.

Peytonn Klaproth, Caden Kisling, Cameron Eder, Jaxson Medow

Ambassador Bros – Fremont County Fair

Kaleb Hamilton, Clark Francisco, Michael Putnam, Andrew Calvert

Adult Female – Ages 18 and older

No Times

Smokie Smackdown – Rocky Mountain Logistics, Inc.

KaCee Bailey, Rusty Harris, Kris Edgeington, Lindsey Haun

Muddy Buddies – Double Dutch Designs

Megan Gardner, Renea LaJeunesse, Farrah Huff, Alli Forster

Honey Hams – Keyona Lopez

Rebecca Dwyer, Keyona Lopez, Arianne Robledo, Naoma Biglake

The Misfits & Wannabes – 3G Hog Farms

Charmayne Dewey, Kirsten Becker, Jade Barrett, Josie Cash

Danny’s Swine Slammers – Horton Legal

Julianne Spencer, Megan Longtine, Ashlyn Bookless, Hannah Roskowske

Adult Male – Ages 18 and older

1st Place: Riverton Packers – Riverton Packing, LLC

Miles Kearl, Charles Baldes, John Robison, Dino Baldes

2nd Place: The WyoToday Wranglers – WyoToday Media

Shawn O’Brate, Carl Cote, Trent Wheeler, Levi Coyle

3rd Place: RFD – RFD (Riverton Fire Department)

Devon Scherf, Will Scherf, Gary Boyle, Tyler Goff

4th Place: Ham Slam – Fremont Chevy/Buick/GMC

Matt Goron, Ricci Pacheco, Cameron Malan, Randy Rogers

Other teams:

Hunky Hams

Zane Holford, Kris Topaum, Hunter Amos, Emilio Garcia

Pigallos – Wind River Hotel & Casino

Austin Page, Richard Friday, Jamal Judge, Mike O’Brien